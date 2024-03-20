IT searches properties linked to RJD MLA Shambhu Nath Yadav in Bihar

Buxar: Income Tax officers searched properties linked to RJD MLA Shambhu Nath Singh Yadav in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday, officials said.

Yadav, the MLA of Brahampur, is considered close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

The searches were linked to a tax evasion case allegedly involving the legislator, officials said, refusing to share any details.

Among the places being searched is his residence in the Chakki area of Brahampur, they said.

Despite repeated attempts, Yadav could not be reached for comment.