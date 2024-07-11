It's a dream come true, says Bihar's first transwoman police sub-inspector

Reshma, founder secretary of Bihar-based NGO Dostanasafar, said, "Madhu’s success is a matter of celebration for the transgender community.” “But, I must say that the other two transgender persons who have also been selected for the same post, must come forward and raise their voice for the betterment of the community. They (the other two) should also celebrate it,” said Prasad, a member of the National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP) in Delhi.