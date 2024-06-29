JD(U) names Sanjay Jha working president, seeks special category status or package for Bihar

New Delhi: The JD(U) appointed its Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha as working president on Saturday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of its national executive where the party reiterated its demand for special category status for Bihar, while adding that the Centre could also consider an alternative in a special package, its senior leader Neeraj Kumar said.

The BJP ally also demanded stringent action against culprits in exam paper leak cases and called for a strong law to rule out such incidents in the future.

The decision to appoint Jha as working president is significant since he is known to have a good equation with the BJP leadership.

He is also the party's leader in the Rajya Sabha.