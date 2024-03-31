Lalu can never get rid of taint of corruption: Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha

"The taint of corruption on him can never be washed off, no matter how much he tries," Sinha said. "The BJP always gives opportunity to people but never to those who are tainted, corrupt and create feelings of hatred in society. Such people cannot stay in the BJP ever."

Sinha said the BJP-led NDA has once again started a move to free Bihar of 'goonda raj' and corruption and to provide good governance and promote a society where there is no division on the basis of caste.