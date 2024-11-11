Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Lalu Yadav addresses rally on final day of campaign for Bihar assembly by-polls

The ailing septuagenarian, who is known for his earthy witticism, also took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his arch-rival for decades.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 14:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 14:25 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharLalu Prasad Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us