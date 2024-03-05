Lalu's 'no family' jibe at PM: People don't expect such comments from a senior leader, says FM Sitharaman

Patna: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday critcised RJD chief Lalu Prasad's 'no family' jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that people do not expect such comments from a senior leader like him.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Sitharaman said there is a need to maintain dignity in politics.

"What the PM said is correct, the entire country considers him their family. The entire country is the PM's family. Making such petty statements is not correct and is highly condemnable," she said.

"He (Lalu Prasad) has spent decades in politics and was also a CM of the state. People don't expect such comments from a senior leader like him. It disheartens the people. One has to maintain dignity in politics. The BJP has given a befitting reply to the RJD chief for making such comments against the PM," she added.