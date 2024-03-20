Lok Sabha polls: Bihar to vote in all seven phases

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Bihar will be held in all seven phases. Bihar is among the few states where voting will take place in all seven phases of the upcoming elections.

Here are the full details of which constituencies will go for polls in which phase.

Phase 1 — April 19: Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui.

Phase 2 — April 26: Kishanganj Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur and Banka.

Phase 3 — May 7: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria.

Phase 4 — May 13: Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger.

Phase 5 — May 20: Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Hajipur.

Phase 6 — May 25: Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan and Maharajganj.

Phase 7 — June 1: Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jahanabad.

The results for all these seats, along with all other seats in the country, will be out on June 4.

In the latest electoral rolls published on March 18, Bihar boasted of 7.64 crore voters. Of this, the number of male voters stood at 4 crore with the same number for women being 3.64 crore.

Bihar sends 40 MPs to the Parliament and is a crucial state for parties to boost their seats tallies. In the last elections, NDA led by BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) won 39 seats out of the 40.

This time again BJP will contest the elections with its NDA allies. BJP will be fighting from 17 seats, one more than its ally Janata Dal (United), which will contest in 16 while 5 seats have been allocated to Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party. Jitan Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha have been given a seat each to contest.

Meanwhile, RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is still mulling over its seat sharing programme.