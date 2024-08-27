Man suspected of theft tied up, 'chilli like substance' rubbed on private parts in Bihar; cops lodge FIR

Police in Bihar on Tuesday took note of an incident where a man suspected of theft was tied up and a 'substance like chilli' was rubbed on his private parts, a video which went viral on social media, showed.

"Yesterday, information was received about a video of an inhuman act related to the Araria district going viral on social media. In the said video, a young man was being tied with a rope by some people on the charge of theft and an inhuman act of putting some substance like chilli in his private parts was being done," ANI reported the police say.

The cops added that the video was verified by the technical branch and the incident took place at Islamnagar under the Araria police station area.

'FIR was registered against the accused involved in the said inhuman act under Araria Police Station,' the agency reported police say.

Mohd. Sifat, one of the accused, was arrested in the matter, the cops said, adding that efforts were on to nab the other person involved, after 'verifying' them.

The incident was slammed by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who said there was 'Taliban rule' in Bihar.