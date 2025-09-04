Menu
NDA enforces 5 hour bandh in Bihar to protest hurling of abuse at PM Modi's mother

The members of women cells of BJP, JD(U) and other alliance partners enforced the bandh, which began at 7 am, and staged protests in Patna and other areas.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 06:58 IST
Published 04 September 2025, 06:58 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsBiharNational Democratic Alliance

