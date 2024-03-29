Pappu Yadav rules out possibility of fighting as a rebel candidate after Purnea seat falls into RJD kitty

"I have held in my hands the Congress flag, never to let it go till my last breath. I will work to make Congress strong in Purnea and the effect will be for all to see when voting is held on April 26," he said.

He also cryptically remarked: "All INDIA partners are working together towards a common objective. At many places, they may seem to fight each other. In Wayanad (Kerala), Rahul Gandhi has been challenged by Annie Raja, the CPI candidate whose husband D Raja is that party's general secretary."

He, however, hastened to add "I leave it entirely to my leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to define what shall be my role in the battle for Purnea."

Yadav, whose last electoral success came in 2014, when he won from Madhepura on an RJD ticket, had represented Purnea thrice in the 1990s, two times as an Independent.