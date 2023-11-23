Patna HC annuls marriage held at gunpoint 10 years ago

Patna: The Patna High Court has annulled the marriage of an Indian Army personnel who was kidnapped and made to enter into wedlock with a woman, at gunpoint, 10 years ago in Bihar.

A division bench comprising Justices P B Bajanthri and Arun Kumar Jha passed the order earlier this month when it also set aside a three-year-old judgement of the family court at Lakhisarai which had refused to pass a decree in favour of the petitioner.

The petitioner Ravi Kant, a native of Nawada district, was abducted by the bride's family on June 30, 2013, when he was in Lakhisarai to offer prayers at a temple.

The incident was an example of 'pakadua biyah', a social evil that has plagued Bihar for years and has been the theme of some movies.

Family members of girls of marriageable age have been taking recourse to the disingenuous method in a bid to avoid paying hefty dowry.

The petitioner fled the bride's house without consummating the marriage, went to Jammu and Kashmir to resume duty and upon return on leave, moved the family court seeking annulment of the marriage.