<p>Patna: The Patna High Court on Wednesday asked the Congress party to immediately remove the Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gandhiwadi-or-gaaliwadi-congress-faces-backlash-for-ai-video-imitating-modis-mother-ahead-of-bihar-polls-3724515">video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother</a> Heeraben Modi from all the social media platforms.</p><p>The directive was issued by the Acting Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, PB Baijanthri, who passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Vivekanand Singh.</p><p>The HC bench, while issuing notice to the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC), Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>, Google, Twitter, and Facebook, asked the Congress party to take down the AI generated video immediately as “it violates Article 21 which deals with Right to Privacy and Human Dignity.”</p>.AI is powerful but may never be able to match depth of human imagination: PM Modi.<p>The Congress party, which posted the AI-generated video last week on X handle, portrayed PM’s mother appearing in Modi’s dream and slamming him for using her name in doing politics.</p><p>Though the Congress said the video had nothing which would amount to any disrespect towards the PM’s mother, the petitioner sought immediate removal of the videos from all the social media platforms and appropriate action against those responsible for posting such videos, besides public apology for spreading malicious propaganda to vitiate free and fair polls in Bihar.</p>.'Muslim-mukt Bharat dream': Assam BJP faces backlash for AI video.<p>“We welcome the Patna HC directive. The Congress should take a lesson from the order passed by the court. Its leader, who shouts from the rooftop that the Constitution is in danger, should introspect that it is this Constitution which has given power to the court to take the party to task it it goes astray,” rebuked ruling JD (U) chief spokesperson and key Nitish Kumar aide, Neeraj Kumar.</p><p>Senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home Nityananda Rai too slammed the Congress and hailed the HC order. </p><p>“The Congress, under Rahul Gandhi, has stooped to new low by insulting PM Modi’s mother who has passed away,” said the Union Minister.</p>