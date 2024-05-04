PM Modi believes in politics of 'santushtikaran' not 'tushtikaran': Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha

"He has turned the politics into politics of performance. They (RJD and its alliance partners) target 'Sanatana Dharma' as part of their vote-bank politics." The RJD and its alliance partners can't discuss issues like development, good governance and removing corruption, he alleged.

The Deputy CM made the remark in reply to questions from journalists who sought his views on RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav's, latest comments at a rally in which he accused the saffron party of playing communal card by raising the issue of Sanatana Dharma.

"The RJD and its alliance partners want power. When the country talks about Modi Ki Guarantee, they (opposition) talk about reservation in the name of religion. Those who are symbols of corruption and 'jungle raj' can't talk about good governance. When our PM talks about removing corruption, they try to divert the attention of the electorate by raising issues like caste and religion," said the DyCM.