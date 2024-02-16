Predicted Nitish Kumar's return to NDA, claims Owaisi in Bihar

Kishanganj, Bihar: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday claimed that he had predicted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's return to the NDA well ahead of the JD(U) president actually went back to the BJP-led alliance.

Addressing a public meeting here in the state's Kishanganj district, Owaisi also charged Kumar and his former ally RJD with having been averse to grant Muslims a share in power.

"People here would recall that when I had come here last year I had warned that Nitish Kumar is not to be trusted, that he was not likely to remain in an anti-BJP camp for long and might do another somersault," said the Hyderabad MP.

Muslims must not waste their votes on Kumar, said Owaisi who is on a three-day tour of Seemanchal region, Bihar's north-eastern part bordering Nepal and West Bengal which has a high concentration of Muslims.