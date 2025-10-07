Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Ramesh Katti files nomination for BDCC Bank poll

Jarkiholi brothers do not want banking expert to win, says Katti
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 16:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 16:37 IST
Karnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us