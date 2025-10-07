Ramesh Katti files nomination for BDCC Bank poll

<p>Belagavi: Belagavi District Central Cooperative (BDCC) bank sitting Director and former MP Ramesh Katti announced his candidacy for the upcoming BDCC Bank election from the Hukkeri taluk constituency.</p><p>Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday after filing his nomination papers, Katti said he is prepared to contest the election if necessary and hopes to be elected unopposed.</p><p>Accompanied by MLA Nikhil Katti, Hukkeri Rural Electric Cooperative Society (HRECS) Director Vinay Patil and others, Katti expressed confidence in his long-standing association with the bank, having served as a director for 40 years. He has been elected unopposed seven times and contested twice, serving as vice chairman for five years and chairman for 25 years.</p><p><strong>‘Will campaign if invited’</strong></p><p>Katti also addressed speculation regarding his support for candidates from other taluks, stating that no decision has been made yet. “If invited, we will campaign for candidates from other taluks. Ultimately, the people of each taluk know what is best for them and will decide whom to elect based on their consensus. No one can force voters to choose a particular candidate,” he said.</p><p>Highlighting the significance of BDCC Bank as the largest co-operative bank in the district, Katti stressed the importance of safeguarding the interests of both the bank and the people. He clarified that, in accordance with banking secrecy norms, details of loans and deposits cannot be disclosed publicly. “Those claiming to have large deposits should present proper statistics,” he added.</p><p><strong>‘Theatrics will not work’</strong></p><p>Responding to claims by the Jarkiholi brothers that they had successfully secured the election of 10 to 12 directors unopposed, Katti dismissed these assertions, recalling similar claims made during the HRECS election, where the results differed. “It is the people who decide whom to elect, and theatrics will not work. I am being portrayed as a villain because they do not want a banking expert like me to be elected, as it would expose their wrongdoings,” he remarked.</p><p>Katti acknowledged that he once enjoyed good relations with the Jarkiholi brothers, but that the relationship has since soured. “Someone has succeeded in creating divisions between us. We will have to wait and see what the future holds,” he added.</p><p>When asked about calls for unity between him and MLA Laxman Savadi, Katti confirmed, “We are united.”</p>