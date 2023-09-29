Home
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Bihar on Friday

Dhankhar will land at Gaya airport on Friday morning by helicopter from where he will leave for Vishnupad temple by road.
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 06:21 IST

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Bihar on Friday.

Dhankhar will land at Gaya airport on Friday morning by helicopter from where he will leave for Vishnupad temple by road. At Vishnupad, the vice president and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar will perform rituals for the salvation of the departed souls of their ancestors.

The vice president will offer prayers and 'pinddaan' at Vishnupad temple. After that, he will perform 'tarpan'.

Later at around 2 pm, the vice president will interact with the students and faculty members of Nalanda University at an open house session.

Security officials on Friday said a multi-tier security arrangement has been put in place for the vice president's visit and drones are being used for aerial surveillance as well.

(Published 29 September 2023, 06:21 IST)
