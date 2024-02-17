'Who can stop me': Union min Paras asserts ‘right’ to contest from Hajipur, rebuffs Chirag’s plan to field mother

Talking to reporters here, Paras who is the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief said, “I don’t know what others are thinking about Hajipur parliamentary seat. I will contest from Hajipur… this is my right. Who can stop me?”

When told about the plan of Chirag Paswan, president of LJP (Ram Vilas) party, to field his mother Reena Paswan from Hajipur, Paras said, “I am not bothered about what others are thinking about this seat.”

After the 2021 split in the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founded by Ram Vilas Paswan, factions headed by his brother Paras and son Chirag were recognised as separate parties.