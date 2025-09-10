Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

With PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah lined up for Bihar this month, countdown begins for Assembly poll

Election Commission likely to announce the schedule for Bihar Assembly election in a few weeks
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 08:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 08:05 IST
India NewsAmit ShahRahul GandhiNarendra ModiNitish KumarIndia PoliticsBiharElection Commission of IndiaBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us