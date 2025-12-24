<p>Bengaluru: Property developer Puravankara Limited has acquired a 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru, further strengthening its presence in one of the city’s emerging residential growth corridors. This land parcel has a potential to generate gross development value of Rs 4,800 crore.</p><p>“This acquisition is part of our ongoing efforts to systematically add quality developable land to our launch pipeline across strategic micro-markets,” Puravankara Limited Managing Director Ashish Puravankara said.</p>.HCLTech joins Microsoft Discovery platform to accelerate AI-led research.<p>The newly acquired land parcel at Attibele Hobli is strategically located and has a saleable area of 6.4 msft.</p>.<p>Mallanna Sasalu, Chief Executive Officer-South, Puravankara Limited, said, “Before this acquisition, during H1 FY26, we added a total of 6.36 million sq ft of developable area in Bengaluru and Mumbai, with an estimated gross development value of Rs 9,100 crore. The addition of another Rs 4,800 crore brings the potential GDV to Rs 13,900 crore and the developable area to 12.76 million sq ft for the year to date.”</p>