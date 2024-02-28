Bill Gates shares video with Nagpur tea seller, says in 'India, you can find innovation everywhere'

Nagpur: Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Wednesday shared a video on Instagram with a Nagpur-based tea seller who is popularly known as "Dolly Chaiwalla", and praised India's innovation culture.

As soon as the American billionaire businessman, who is currently visiting India, posted the video, it went viral.

"In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn, even in preparation of a simple cup of tea," the tech titan and philanthropist said in a post shared along with the video.