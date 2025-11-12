Bills seeking PM, CM's removal for criminal cases | I.N.D.I.A. bloc member NCP(SP) signs up as parliamentary panel set up
The setting up of the panel, which was pending since August as the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, barring NCP (SP), refused to name any MP, came 84 days after the Parliament cleared a motion to send it for scrutiny of a panel of MPs.
