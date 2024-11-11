Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India gaming market to hit USD 9.2 bn by FY29: Lumikai report

The 'State of India Interactive Media and Gaming Report' said the Indian gaming market grew by 23 per cent in the financial year 2024 to USD 3.8 billion from USD 3.1 billion in FY23.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 17:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 17:15 IST
India NewsgamersGaming industrygaming

Follow us on :

Follow Us