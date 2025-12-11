Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IAS officer Supriya Sahu receives UN's highest environmental honour

Sahu's most recent transformative work on sustainable cooling is highlighted as a model for a warming world, the release said.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 02:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 02:04 IST
UNenvironment

Follow us on :

Follow Us