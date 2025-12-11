Menu
Goa

Goa nightclub fire tragedy: Co-owner Ajay Gupta brought to Goa from Delhi

Goa Police landed with Gupta at Manohar International Airport, Mopa, at 9:45 PM. He was taken to Anjuna police station for further investigation, an official said.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 01:59 IST
Published 11 December 2025, 01:59 IST
