<p>New Delhi: The BJP has attacked psephologist Sanjay Kumar and the CSDS for "fake" electoral data after Kumar released some data from the Maharashtra voter list and then deleted them. </p><p>BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the "false data" posted by Kumar was used by the opposition to target the EC, and called it a "dangerous game". "This survey organisation is nothing but a puppet at the hands of leaders like Rahul Gandhi who could not win people's trust. He needs such an organisation which can provide fake data and facts so that he can make baseless allegations," Bhatia said. </p><p>"It gets foreign funding to interfere in elections in India through those parties which work against national interest, raise questions about our Army. The lies that Kumar posted on X remained there for 40 hours and kept spreading rumours. Congress leader Pawan Khera tweets on this and then deletes. Rahul Gandhi's baseless allegations are also based on CSDS data," Bhatia alleged.</p><p>"It's a criminal negligence... Who will take its responsibility? Will Rahul Gandhi apologise to the country," he asked. </p><p>Kumar deleted some data on X and then posted an apology. "I sincerely apologise for the tweets posted regarding Maharashtra elections. Error occurred while comparing data of 2024 LS and 2024 AS. The data in row was misread by our Data team. The tweet has since been removed. I had no intention of dispersing any form of misinformation," he said.</p>