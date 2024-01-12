BJP can't hand out certificates on devotion: Sachin Pilot

"I don't think any political party can give a certificate on who is a devotee. We consider it wrong to take advantage of such things," he said, adding that religion was a personal choice of the people.

"The BJP cannot give a certificate of good Hindu or bad Hindu. We all have our own beliefs. There is no need for anyone's permission or invitation for this," Pilot added.

Pilot said the gap between the rich and poor had increased in 10 years of BJP rule at the Centre, with national assets being handed over to private entities.

Three black laws were brought against farmers, youth were cheated in the Agniveer military recruitment scheme, while people are distressed with demonetisation and GST, he alleged.

The Congress will do well in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as it will fight for issues concerning the people, whereas the BJP will seek votes on emotional matters, Pilot asserted.

He said the morale of the Congress in Chhattisgarh was high, despite a loss to the BJP in the November Assembly polls.

"The Congress is present in every tehsil and division. We lost the Assembly polls but will do well in the Lok Sabha elections. Congress workers and leaders have pledged to fight the battle with all their might," he said.

He said the Congress-led opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A was becoming a matter of concern for the BJP, as the constituent parties together garnered two-third of the vote share in the 2019 general elections.