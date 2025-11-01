Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

BJP condemns Kharge's remarks about RSS, says he spoke language of PFI, Muslim League

This came after Kharge on Friday said that in his personal opinion, the RSS should be banned as most law and order problems in the country are arising because of the BJP-RSS.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 19:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 19:11 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeRSS

Follow us on :

Follow Us