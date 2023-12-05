BJP, Congress spar over Karni Sena president's killing in Jaipur

New Delhi: The BJP and the Congress sparred over right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's killing on Tuesday, with both parties claiming that the law-and-order scenario deteriorates under the other's dispensation.

Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house in Rajasthan's Jaipur by three armed men, one of whom was also killed in retaliatory firing, police said.

One of Gogamedi's security guards sustained bullet injuries in the exchange of fire with the assailants, who had gone to the Karni Sena leader's house in Jaipur's Shyam Nagar area on the pretext of meeting him, police said. The incident was caught on CCTV.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slammed the previous Congress regime in Rajasthan for the law-and-order situation, saying this is the adverse effect of the way "gang wars have flourished" in the desert state since the time of the Ashok Gehlot government.

"Due to the threats that Karni Sena president late Sukhdev Singhji had received, he had filed a police complaint and also warned the administration about it. But unfortunately, security was not provided at the level at which it should have been provided," he told PTI at the Parliament complex here.