BJP demands action against Priyanka for sharing video of NEET aspirant who made 'false' claims

Sharing on X the video of Patel claiming some irregularities in declaration of her NEET result recently, Priyanka Gandhi had demanded that the government will have to take serious steps to correct these irregularities.

"Lakhs of children prepare hard for exams like NEET and spend the most precious moments of their lives in this preparation. The whole family puts their faith and strength in this effort. But year after year, paper leaks and irregularities related to results of these exams have come to the fore," Gandhi had written in her post.

"Shouldn't the accountability of the agencies conducting the exams be fixed? Shouldn't the government give up its careless attitude and seriously consider the exam system?" she also asked.

"We cannot see the dreams of our young friends being shattered like this. This injustice being done by the system with their hard work must stop. The government will have to take serious steps to correct these irregularities," she had said.

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday said Patel, who had alleged in her petition that the National Testing Agency (NTA) failed to declare her result and that her OMR answersheet was found torn, had submitted forged documents and the NTA can take legal action in the matter.