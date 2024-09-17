BJP leaders' remarks against Rahul: Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM Modi, asks him to 'discipline' his leaders

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to rein in and discipline NDA leaders who made "extremely objectionable, violent and rude” statements targeting Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Kharge asked Modi to take strict legal action against those giving such statements as he mentioned the remarks by Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, Uttar Pradesh Minister Rahuraj Singh, Delhi BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marvah and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad.

In his letter, he said, "I request and expect you to please impose discipline and decorum on your leaders. Instruct them to behave properly. Strict legal action should be taken for such statements so that Indian politics can be prevented from degenerating and nothing untoward happens."