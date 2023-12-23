BJP meet: Party eyes big boost in vote share for winning with 'unprecedented majority' in 2024

Addressing the BJP's national office-bearers and state presidents on the concluding day of the two-day brainstorming meet on Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP's performance should leave the opposition 'stunned', the sources said.

"We have to reach every home with our ideology and historic works of BJP governments and make Modi ji prime minister again in 2024 with an unprecedented majority," Shah later posted on X about his address at the meet.