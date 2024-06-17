KIOCL mining: H D Kumaraswamy allays fears over tree felling in Sandur forests

Mandya: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy has said that 99,000 trees won’t be felled in a year if the Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) is permitted to conduct iron ore mining in Devadari forest area of Sandur taluk in Ballari district.
Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Kumaraswamy said that trees would be felled only if mining is conducted non-stop for 50 years. Besides, the KIOCL has paid Rs 123 crore to the government for growing trees alternatively.
“After stoppage of mining in Kudremukh, there was a demand to begin mining activities in some other area alternatively. In 2016, the state government granted permission to KIOCL for mining activity on 440 hectares. The environment departments of the state and centre have also granted permission,” he said.
Published 17 June 2024, 00:00 IST