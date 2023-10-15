BJP MP accuses TMC's Mahua Moitra of taking cash & gifts to ask questions in Parliament

New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday submitted a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking immediate suspension and an inquiry against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts from a business group to protect its interests.
In his letter, Dubey said his complaint against Moitra, a vocal Modi critic, is based on the information provided by a lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who has also filed a complaint with the CBI on Saturday seeking an investigation against her. Dubey alleged that Moitra's criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "cleverly crafted" to hide her intentions.
The Trinamool MP responded through a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter. "If the Adani Group is relying on dodgy dossiers created by dubious Sanghis and circulated by fake degree wallahs to either shut me up or bring me down, I would advise them not to waste their time. Use your lawyers wisely," she said.
She also "welcomed" any investigation by the Speaker after he "finishes dealing" with multiple breaches of privileges "pending against fake degree-wala and other BJP luminaries". Moitra had earlier accused Dubey of holding fake degrees while Dehadrai is a person said to be known to Moitra.
"Also waiting for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and others to file an FIR in Adani coal scam before coming to my doorstep. Also, welcome CBI inquiry into my alleged money laundering right after they finish investigating Adani’s offshore money trail, over-invoicing, and benami accounts. Adani may use BJP agencies to browbeat competition and buy airports but just try doing it with me," she said.
In his letter, Dubey quoted the claims of Dehadrai. He claimed 50 of the 61 questions posed by her related to protecting the interests of the businessman.
Claiming that the "episode is nothing but a re-emergence" of the 'cash for query' scam of 2005, he demanded that an Inquiry Committee be set up against Moitra and till the panel submitted its report, she "may be immediately suspended from the services of the House so that she may not be able to enter into Parliament precincts and does not further attempt to vitiate the serene atmosphere of Parliament.”