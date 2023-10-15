BJP MP accuses TMC's Mahua Moitra of taking cash & gifts to ask questions in Parliament

New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday submitted a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking immediate suspension and an inquiry against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts from a business group to protect its interests.

In his letter, Dubey said his complaint against Moitra, a vocal Modi critic, is based on the information provided by a lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who has also filed a complaint with the CBI on Saturday seeking an investigation against her. Dubey alleged that Moitra's criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "cleverly crafted" to hide her intentions.

The Trinamool MP responded through a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter. "If the Adani Group is relying on dodgy dossiers created by dubious Sanghis and circulated by fake degree wallahs to either shut me up or bring me down, I would advise them not to waste their time. Use your lawyers wisely," she said.