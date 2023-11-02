BJP MP acquitted in 2011 assault case, district judge overturns lower court's verdict

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Katheria said, “I was sentenced to two years jail by a court in Agra. After that I took legal help from my advocates and appealed before the Agra district judge’s court. Today on November 2, I was acquitted by the court in the case. I respect the decision of the court.” The BJP leader was booked for an incident alleged to have happened on November 16, 2011. The case was registered under IPC sections 147 (riots) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt to people) the same day.