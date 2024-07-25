BJP MP Jaggesh seeks funds for development of Ganagapura Dattatreya Temple

New Delhi, DHNS: BJP Rajya Sabha member Jaggesh on Thursday (July 25) urged the government to allocate Rs 83.52 crore for the development of the Ganagapura Dattatreya Temple in Kalaburagi district.



Speaking in Kannada during Zero Hour in the Upper House, Jaggesh highlighted the temple's significance as a major pilgrimage site located on the banks of the River Bhima. He noted that devotees from across the country visit the holy place.



"The temple premises are too small, surrounded by houses and shops. It's becoming difficult to manage the increasing number of pilgrims and provide adequate facilities," Jaggesh said.

