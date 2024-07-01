BJP paid heavy price for throttling voice of one MP: Mahua Moitra in Lok Sabha on her expulsion

New Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra hit out at the ruling party for expelling her in the last Lok Sabha session, saying they paid a very heavy price for throttling her voice which led to loss of 63 BJP MPs.

Speaking during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to a joint sitting of Parliament, she said the BJP will not be able to treat the opposition the way they treated them during the last session.

"Last time I stood, I was not allowed to speak. The ruling party paid a very heavy price for throttling the voice of one MP," she said, referring to her expulsion from 17th Lok Sabha in December 2023 over the 'cash-for-query' case.