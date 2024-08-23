BJP-RSS trying to divide nation, Constitution under threat, says Ramesh Chennithala

Nashik: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said the Constitution was under threat due to the current BJP-led dispensation, while Rahul Gandhi was working tirelessly to unite the country.

The Congress' Maharashtra in charge said the BJP and RSS were dividing the country on religious and caste lines but citizens saved democracy by ensuring the ruling party did not get 400 seats in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

"If the Bharatiya Janata Party had got 400 seats, they would have changed the Constitution. However, the threat to the Constitution continues," he said while addressing party workers from north Maharashtra.