BJP to start nationwide organisational rejig soon with fresh membership drive & internal poll

New Delhi: A new membership drive and organisational elections from the mandal level will begin within the BJP in the next two or three weeks, as part of a long-winding process to elect the new president of the party.

Sources in the party said that the membership drive, or sadasyata abhiyaan, will begin in a few days and workers will be asked to fan out so that they can ask more people to join the party. The drive will be available offline as well as online.

As per the rules, a prospective member has to pay Rs 200 to become a permanent member. Permanent members are eligible to vote in the mandal as well as district level elections.