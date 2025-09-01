BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Rahul Gandhi over Bihar SIR claims, PM abuse remarks

<p>New Delhi: The BJP on Monday questioned LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s claims on Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, in a press conference, questioned why Gandhi has not handed his complaint on an affidavit. </p><p>He also asked why Tejaswi Yadav played second fiddle to Gandhi and why was Misa Bharti not seen in the rallies. </p><p>In Patna, Gandhi said that he has exploded an atom bomb and a hydrogen bomb is coming soon. Calling Gandhi “irresponsible”, Prasad said that by these comments, he is “demeaning” the position of the Leader of Opposition. </p><p>“Whenever I listen to Rahul Gandhi, inside or outside the Parliament, it takes time to understand what he is trying to say. How are the atom bomb and the hydrogen bomb related to the elections? Why is he demeaning himself as the Leader of Opposition; he is irresponsible,” Gandhi said. </p><p>Prasad came out in support of the Election Commission and said that due to the SIR exercise, booths are now not captured in Bihar. </p><p>“They are deeply pained by the fact that they cannot capture booths now, which is why they demand ballot paper time and again. Their whole agitation against the Election Commission and the SIR is centred around their idea – ‘give us the right and might to capture booths, tear away ballot papers, and let infiltrators vote’,” Prasad said during the conference at the BJP headquarters. </p>.Thousands join protest as Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra is all set to conclude.<p>Prasad also raised the issue of the abuse of PM Modi during the yatra and said that the Prime Minister has been abused 107 times. </p><p>“Democracy functions on decency; his mother, who faced tough conditions in raising her children, was dragged into this. Rahul Gandhi does not have an iota of shame left to come forward and say that the person was not a Congress worker, and even if he is, action will be taken against him. He has not even condemned the incident yet... This is his aggression and hatred for the Prime Minister,” he added. </p><p>Prasad also claimed that Tejaswi was relegated to being behind Gandhi during the entire yatra. </p><p>“Throughout their yatra, Rahul Gandhi was always in the front in the car, and Tejashwi Yadav stood behind him. Patna has two MPs, one of whom is me and the other is Misa Bharti. She was nowhere to be seen. Why has Tejashwi Yadav been reduced to number two player in Bihar? Congress has no vote here and is completely at their mercy,” Prasad said. </p><p>He added that due to Gandhi, the rift between Tejaswi and his sister has widened. </p>