<p>Celebrate Deepavali (Diwali) with a festive twist on tradition: Batani Kurma - a rich, creamy curry made with peas, potatoes, cashews, coconut, and carefully balanced spices. This festival special curry adds warmth, comfort, and a touch of elegance to your holiday spread.<br><br>In this episode of Cuisines of Karnataka Season 4, Chef Aadharsh Tatpati is joined by popular Kannada reality show actress Sushmitha. Together they bring out the flavors, techniques, and story behind this classic.<br>Batani Kurma is popularly known in Karnataka as Batani Sagu / Batani Kurma / Batani Curry and is often prepared during festive occasions, including Deepavali.<br>Light, indulgent, and full of festive flair, try this Batani Kurma to bring authentic Karnataka flavor to your Deepavali feast. Don’t forget to like, comment, subscribe, and share your version with us!</p> <p>Cuisines of Karnataka Season 4 is an initiative by Prajavani & Deccan Herald.<br>Presented by Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil<br>LPG Partner- Indane<br>Kitchen Partner - TTK Prestige<br>Special Partner – Bhima Jewellers<br>Snacks Partner - Lays<br>In Association with – SBI Card, Vencobb Chicken & ECO CRYSTAL WATER TREATMENT</p>