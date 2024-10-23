Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Bomb threats to airlines: Centre rebukes X for 'abetting crime'

While representatives of social media firms assured to take action, they also said several accounts which were used to spread such messages have been blocked.
jith Athrady
Ajith Athrady
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 16:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 16:34 IST
India NewsBomb threatflight

Follow us on :

Follow Us