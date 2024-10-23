Bomb threats to airlines: Centre rebukes X for 'abetting crime'

<p>New Delhi: Amid <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/50-flights-receive-bomb-threats-on-monday-3-indigo-flights-diverted-to-airports-in-middle-east-3242835">spate of bomb threats </a>to airlines, the Centre on Wednesday pulled up social media platform X (formerly Twitter) through which many of these hoax messages were circulated.</p><p>Union Ministry of Electronics and IT Joint Secretary Sanket S Bhondve chaired a virtual meeting with representatives of airlines and social media platforms including X and Meta.</p><p>Expressing unhappiness over X, the official asked its representatives about the steps taken by the social media firm to check such false messages on its platform, sources said.</p>.'Perpetrators on no-fly list, cognisable offence': Centre mulls 'legislative measures' to tackle hoax bomb threats.<p>Pointing out that the situation amounts to "abetting crime". the official strictly told social media firms to put in place a system to control the spread of such messages, the sources said.</p><p>While representatives of social media firms assured to take action, they also said several accounts which were used to spread such messages have been blocked.</p><p>For the past few days, more than 120 flights operated by Indian carriers have received bomb threats. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday said that those circulating such hoax threats will face tough action, including putting them on no-fly list.</p>