Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Bulldozer judgement: SC lays down guidelines, says no demolition without 15 days notice

Laying down a detailed procedure and guidelines to be followed by the authorities, a bench of Justices said authorities should strictly comply with the directions issued.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 13:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 13:00 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtBulldozer

Follow us on :

Follow Us