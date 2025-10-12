Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

No hitch in seat sharing in Bihar, Mahagathbandhan partners to fight polls together: Pawan Khera

He said every party has the right to express its views.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 08:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2025, 08:13 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsPawan KheraJMMmahagathbandhanBihar NewsBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us