By convention, eight-term MP Kodikunnil Suresh should have been Lok Sabha pro-tem Speaker: Congress

Congress general secretary, in-charge organization, K C Venugopal said, "In yet another attempt at destroying parliamentary norms, Bhartruhari Mahtab, a seven-term MP, has been appointed the pro-tem Speaker, superseding Kodikunnil Suresh, who will be entering his eighth term."

"It is an unquestioned norm that the senior-most MP presides over the proceedings of the House before the Speaker is duly elected. It is a matter of immense pride for our party that K Suresh, a leader from the marginalised section of society, has achieved this feat of being an eight-term MP," he said on X.