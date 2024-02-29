JOIN US
Homeindia

Cabinet approves Rs 75,000 crore rooftop solar scheme —'PM Surya Muft Bijli Yojana'— for 1 crore households

Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur informed that approval has been given for the scheme for installing rooftop solar and providing free electricity up to 300 units every month for one crore households.
Last Updated 29 February 2024, 10:31 IST

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojna with an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore, under which one crore households will get financial assistance for installing rooftop solar plants.

Each household can get a subsidy of Rs 30,000 for 1 kw system and Rs 60,000 for 2 kw system.

