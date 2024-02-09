Cabinet approves six rail projects worth Rs 12,343 cr

According to the government, the six projects, which cover 18 districts in the six states, will increase the existing network of the Indian Railways by 1,020 km and will provide about three crore man-days of employment to the people of the states

The railway sections are Ajmer-Chanderiya and Jaipur-Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan; Luni-Samdari-Bhildi in Gujarat and Rajasthan; Agthori-Kamakhya with new rail-cum-road bridge in Assam; Lumding-Furkating in Assam and Nagaland; and Motumari-Vishnupuram and Rail-Over-Rail at Motumari in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.