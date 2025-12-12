Cabinet nod to repeal 71 laws which have outlived utility

<p>New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a Bill to repeal 71 laws which have outlived their utility in the statute books, officials said.</p>.<p>Out of the 71 laws, 65 are amendments to principal Acts and six are principal laws.</p>.Union Cabinet announces Census 2027, to be held in two phases; caste enumeration to be included.<p>At least one law proposed to be repealed is of the British era, the officials said.</p>.<p>The proposed repeal and amendment bill is not aimed at striking off colonial laws but to remove Acts which have outlived their utility, an official said.</p>.<p>"Once an amendment is passed by Parliament, it gets subsumed in the principal law. It then only clutters the statute books," an official explained.</p>.<p>So far, 1,562 old archaic laws have been repealed.</p>