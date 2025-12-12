Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Cabinet nod to repeal 71 laws which have outlived utility

At least one law proposed to be repealed is of the British era, the officials said.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 12:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 12:41 IST
India NewsUnion CabinetBillrepeal

Follow us on :

Follow Us