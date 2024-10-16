Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Canadian Air Force plane carrying stranded AI passengers from Iqaluit airport lands in Chicago

Air India also thanked the Canadian authorities and authorities at Iqaluit airport for their support and assistance extended to the passengers and the airline during this unexpected disruption.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 05:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 05:04 IST
India NewsWorld newsCanadaDelhiAir IndiaBomb threatChicago

Follow us on :

Follow Us