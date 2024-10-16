Canadian Air Force plane carrying stranded AI passengers from Iqaluit airport lands in Chicago

<p>New Delhi: The Canadian Air Force aircraft is ferrying 191 stranded passengers of an Air India flight from Iqaluit airport has landed in Chicago.</p><p>In a statement on Wednesday, Air India said passengers of flight AI127, which was diverted to Iqaluit in Canada on October 15, are on their way to their destination -- Chicago.</p>. <p>"Passengers are being ferried on a Canadian Air Force aircraft that has taken off from Iqaluit at 03:54 hrs UTC and is expected to land in Chicago at around 07:48 hrs UTC," the airline said.</p><p>An official said the aircraft has landed at Chicago.</p><p>The flight that was diverted on Tuesday had 211 people, including 20 crew members, onboard.</p><p>Passengers have gone in the Canadian Air Force aircraft with their hand baggage. Their checked-in baggage will be carried in the Air India aircraft when it leaves for Chicago, the official in the know said.</p>.IndiGo Mumbai-Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat; turns out to be a hoax.<p>Earlier, Canada's Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit Sajjan said that 211 people of the flight were stranded and despite great efforts, the city of Iqaluit is not equipped to house them.</p><p>"After consultation with Transport Minister @AnitaAnandMP and in my role as Minister of Emergency Preparedness, I have approved a request for @CanadianForces resources to ease the pressure on Iqaluit and send passengers safely to their destination in Chicago," he said in a post on X.</p><p>Air India also thanked the Canadian authorities and authorities at Iqaluit airport for their support and assistance extended to the passengers and the airline during this unexpected disruption.</p><p>On Tuesday, Air India's Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft enroute to Chicago from Delhi was diverted to the Canadian airport following a bomb threat.</p><p>The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) had said that the flight made an emergency landing at Iqaluit, Nunavut, and all 211 people including the crew disembarked the aircraft.</p><p>Meanwhile, in the past two days, at least 10 Indian flights have received bomb threats and after security checks, nothing suspicious was found in the respective planes.</p>