Can't postpone release of accused entitled to bail: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said a court cannot postpone release of the accused, once it comes to a conclusion that he is entitled to bail. Deferring the release of accused would amount to violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, it said.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih partly allowed an appeal filed by Jitendra Paswan against Patna High Court's April 19, 2024 order, which directed the release of the accused in a murder case on bail after six months.

The bench noted the High Court's order proceeds on the footing that the appellant is entitled to bail and, in fact, it granted bail to the appellant.