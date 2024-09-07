Can't treat child as moveable property in custody matters: Supreme Court

New Delhi: While dealing with a habeas corpus petition, the Supreme Court has said the court cannot treat the child as a movable property and transfer her custody without even considering its impact upon her.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said custody issues cannot be decided mechanically and the court has to act based on humanitarian considerations, after all, it cannot ignore the doctrine of parens patriae.

"Only in substantive proceedings under the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890 can the appropriate court decide the issue of the child custody and guardianship. Regular Civil/Family court dealing with child custody cases is in an advantageous position. The court can frequently interact with the child," the bench said.